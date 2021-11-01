UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Merkel Discuss Donbas, European Energy Prices

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 11:15 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Merkel Discuss Donbas, European Energy Prices

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Monday with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel the situation in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region and the current spike in gas prices on the European market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Monday with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel the situation in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region and the current spike in gas prices on the European market.

Zelenskyy is currently on a visit to Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

"During the meeting in Glasgow with #AngelaMerkel, we discussed the current security situation in #Donbas and the course of peace negotiations, the energy crisis in Europe and ways to overcome it, as well as topical issues of relations between Ukraine and Germany," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Last month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the country has enough energy resources for the heating season amid the hike in energy prices on the European market.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Europe Energy Crisis German Visit Germany Glasgow Angela Merkel Gas Market

Recent Stories

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

Have you sat by the Sharjah river?

20 minutes ago
 Labourers have pivotal in economic stability : Mia ..

Labourers have pivotal in economic stability : Mian Aslam

5 minutes ago
 UN Disarmament Chief Says World Needs Multilateral ..

UN Disarmament Chief Says World Needs Multilateral Discussions on Hypersonics

5 minutes ago
 Indian, UK Prime Ministers Meet at COP26 Summit in ..

Indian, UK Prime Ministers Meet at COP26 Summit in Glasgow - New Delhi

56 minutes ago
 UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from L ..

UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from Lebanon

1 hour ago
 Opposition's anti-govt propaganda will fail: Gover ..

Opposition's anti-govt propaganda will fail: Governor

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.