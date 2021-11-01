Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed on Monday with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel the situation in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region and the current spike in gas prices on the European market

Zelenskyy is currently on a visit to Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

"During the meeting in Glasgow with #AngelaMerkel, we discussed the current security situation in #Donbas and the course of peace negotiations, the energy crisis in Europe and ways to overcome it, as well as topical issues of relations between Ukraine and Germany," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Last month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the country has enough energy resources for the heating season amid the hike in energy prices on the European market.