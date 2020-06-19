(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday ordered to form a commission to negotiate with Tehran on the matter of the Flight PS752 crash in Iran and listed its members.

"Create a delegation of Ukraine to take part in negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the downing of the plane of the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 on January 8, 2020," the order reads.

The delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yevheniy Yenin.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. Iran later revealed that its military had shot down the plane by accident.