UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Orders Creating Commission To Discuss Flight PS752 Crash With Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Orders Creating Commission to Discuss Flight PS752 Crash With Iran

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday ordered to form a commission to negotiate with Tehran on the matter of the Flight PS752 crash in Iran and listed its members.

"Create a delegation of Ukraine to take part in negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the downing of the plane of the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 on January 8, 2020," the order reads.

The delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yevheniy Yenin.

On January 8, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from an airport in Tehran. Citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom were among the 176 passengers and crew who died. Iran later revealed that its military had shot down the plane by accident.

Related Topics

Accident Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Died Germany Tehran United Kingdom Sweden January 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

1 hour ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

UN resolution condemns structural racism, does not ..

7 minutes ago

NBA makes 'Juneteenth' a paid holiday for first ti ..

7 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at upper Pu ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.