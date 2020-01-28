UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Pays Tribute To Auschwitz Victims During Poland Trip

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the victims of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz during his working visit to Poland on Monday, his office said.

The world is marking 75 years since the Soviet army liberated the German extermination camp where 1.

5 million were killed during World War Two, most of them Jews.

"Together with other delegation leaders, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put a lighted icon lamp on the memory board with an inscription in Ukrainian," the statement read.

A museum honoring those starved and tortured to death was set up at the site in 1947. The grisly memorial was added to the UN World Heritage List in 1979 as symbol of humanity's cruelty.

