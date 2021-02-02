KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot to increase Ukrainians' confidence in vaccination, Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Stepanov said that Ukraine would receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in mid-February as part of the COVAX facility. Next COVID-19 vaccine shipments are planned from mid-February until the end of the second quarter of 2021, including around 2.2 - 3.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy is completely ready to get vaccinated to show people that it is safe, and to increase the number of people who will be vaccinated. We will need to reform the vaccination plan so that Zelenskyy and I, and the prime minister could be vaccinated because it does not provide for vaccination of the authorities. But I think that we will make such changes and will increase confidence in vaccination," Stepanov said live on the 1+1 tv channel.

In mid-December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had tasked the health ministry with acquiring the first COVID-19 doses in January or February at the latest. The country, however, has yet to receive the first doses. According to Health Minister Maxym Stepanov, the country has signed technical documents with the COVAX facility for the supply of 8 million vaccine doses. The country has also struck a contract for 1.9 million doses with China's Sinovac Biotech.

Earlier in January, Stepanov confirmed receiving an application from a Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company Biolik to register Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. He, however, stressed that the health ministry was capable of providing the country with vaccines from "the world's leading manufacturers."