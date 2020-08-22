Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that there was no sense in transferring peace negotiations on the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas from Minsk to another country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that there was no sense in transferring peace negotiations on the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas from Minsk to another country.

"Now, all the talks are held in a video format because of COVID-19. Therefore, I believe that it does not depend at all on the site or on the city or place. It only depends on the people who are involved in the trilateral contact group. Therefore, I think it is very early to talk about changing the city. I believe that this is wrong, especially now, to do it. The proposed city was Minsk, these negotiations are taking place there. I do not see, let us say, a reason for a change," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Ukraine 24 tv channel.

The leader also confirmed that the meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on the Donbas settlement would take place on August 28. He added that it should be followed by a meeting of foreign ministers, and then heads of the four states � Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

The president also noted that Ukrainians and Belarusians had friendly relations, and he would not want something to hamper their ties.

Commenting on the recent developments in Belarus, Zelenskyy said that the situation should be settled through dialogue rather than the use of force.