UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea Of Moving Donbas Peace Talks Out Of Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:02 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas Peace Talks Out of Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that there was no sense in transferring peace negotiations on the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas from Minsk to another country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that there was no sense in transferring peace negotiations on the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas from Minsk to another country.

"Now, all the talks are held in a video format because of COVID-19. Therefore, I believe that it does not depend at all on the site or on the city or place. It only depends on the people who are involved in the trilateral contact group. Therefore, I think it is very early to talk about changing the city. I believe that this is wrong, especially now, to do it. The proposed city was Minsk, these negotiations are taking place there. I do not see, let us say, a reason for a change," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Ukraine 24 tv channel.

The leader also confirmed that the meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on the Donbas settlement would take place on August 28. He added that it should be followed by a meeting of foreign ministers, and then heads of the four states � Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

The president also noted that Ukrainians and Belarusians had friendly relations, and he would not want something to hamper their ties.

Commenting on the recent developments in Belarus, Zelenskyy said that the situation should be settled through dialogue rather than the use of force.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Belarus SITE August TV All From

Recent Stories

Mir edges improved Quartararo in Styrian MotoGP pr ..

32 seconds ago

German trial concerts to probe virus infection ris ..

38 seconds ago

California fires force thousands to flee as govern ..

9 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Muha ..

9 minutes ago

Maritime Affairs launched Pakistan's first Busines ..

9 minutes ago

Lukashenko Accuses Western Countries of Direct Med ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.