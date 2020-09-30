UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Removes Fokin From Delegation To Trilateral Contact Group On Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:14 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Removes Fokin From Delegation to Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Wednesday, removing Vitold Fokin, the first deputy chairman of the country's delegation, from the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas, the presidential office said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Wednesday, removing Vitold Fokin, the first deputy chairman of the country's delegation, from the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas, the presidential office said.

The decision comes following Fokin's August 29 interview with the Ukrainian Strana.ua news portal, in which the politician claimed that the adoption of a special status for the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, "could not but lead" to peace. He also expressed his support for a general amnesty. Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has called Fokin's statements provocative, while the president's office said that this was his personal opinion and did not represent the official position of Ukraine.

"Zelenskyy signed a decree on the participation of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group. According to this document, Vitold Fokin is officially removed from the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG and relieved of his duties as the first deputy head of the delegation," Zelenskyy's press service said.

The Ukrainian leader believes that Fokin deviated "from a fair assessment of Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, some areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

" According to Zelenskyy, state officials are obliged to serve the interests of the Ukrainian people.

Fokin, who was the first Ukrainian prime minister from October 1990 - October 1992, was appointed as the first deputy head of the delegation to the TCG on August 18.

The Donbas conflict ignited in 2014 when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against Donetsk and Luhansk, which refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that came to power after what the breakaway region considered to be a coup.

On February 27, 2014, the legislature of Crimea announced holding a referendum on the status of the peninsula. According to the results of the vote held on March 16 of that year, Crimeans overwhelmingly decided to rejoin Russia, although Western countries and Kiev have yet to recognize the legitimacy of the move. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the referendum was held in accordance with all international norms and the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Vote Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Lead February March August October All From Government

Recent Stories

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Accuses Armenia of Us ..

48 seconds ago

Macron on Russia dialogue bid: 'it takes two to ta ..

49 seconds ago

Governor condoles demise of mother of Jamshed Bagh ..

50 seconds ago

Clock ticking as Serena sees 24th Grand Slam dream ..

52 seconds ago

Catalan Gov't Announces Interim President Followin ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.