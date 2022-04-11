UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Repeats Requests For South Korean Lethal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his calls for South Korean lethal military assistance in a video address to the nation's parliament on Monday.

"You have what could be indispensable for us. You have armored vehicles, and anti-air, anti-ship and anti-tank weapons," the president said in a speech broadcast by South Korean television.

South Korea has provided crisis-hit Ukraine with non-lethal military supplies worth $804,100, such as bulletproof helmets, in addition to medicine and blankets, but it refuses to send it weapons.

The Yonhap news agency reported that South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook told his Ukrainian counterpart in a phone call on Friday that no provision of lethal aid was planned, given the security situation on the Korean peninsula.

