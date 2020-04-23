UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says 1 Year Of Presidency Not Enough To Fulfill All Campaign Promises

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:01 AM

In a documentary dedicated to his first year in office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had not had enough time to fulfill all his promises made during the election campaign

"I think that I will be one of, or may be, the only president of Ukraine who is ready to speak frankly... Many things have not been done, I did not get around to many things, but I will," Zelenskyy said in the documentary broadcast by Ukraine 24 tv channel on Wednesday.

The president said he believed that Ukrainians sought to be a single nation, and it did not matter to most of them what language people speak and what church they go to.

Within the context, the leader promised none of his policies would split the country, noting that Ukrainians demonstrated unity in difficult situations, such as the conflict in the Donbas region and the fight against COVID-19.

During his election campaign, Zelenskyy promised to eradicate corruption, renew the Minsk process to resolve the conflict in the Donbas region, hold a referendum on the accession to NATO, and regulate the use of quotas for the Ukrainian language on radio and television so that they do not infringe on the rights of national minorities.

