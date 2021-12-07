UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Agreed Positions With Blinken Before Biden-Putin Conversation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Agreed Positions With Blinken Before Biden-Putin Conversation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had spoken with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, the parties agreed to continue "to continue joint and concerted action.

"

"Agreed positions with @SecBlinken before the phone conversation of Presidents Biden and Putin. Agreed to continue joint & concerted action. Grateful to (US) strategic partners & allies for the continued support of our sovereignty & territorial integrity. Nothing about (Ukraine) without Ukraine)," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

1 hour ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

42 minutes ago
 PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case ..

PML-N hatching conspiracy for delaying Maryam case: Barrister Shahzad Akbar

48 minutes ago
 Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot ..

Malik Adnan showed unprecedent bravery in Sialkot incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

48 minutes ago
 Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

48 minutes ago
 Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 ..

Namibia detects 18 Omicron cases, destroys 150,000 jabs

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.