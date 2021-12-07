KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had spoken with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, the parties agreed to continue "to continue joint and concerted action.

"

"Agreed positions with @SecBlinken before the phone conversation of Presidents Biden and Putin. Agreed to continue joint & concerted action. Grateful to (US) strategic partners & allies for the continued support of our sovereignty & territorial integrity. Nothing about (Ukraine) without Ukraine)," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.