Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Arrived In Berlin

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Arrived in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has arrived in the German capital of Berlin.

"Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security," Zelenskyy said on Twitter late on Saturday night.

Der Spiegel reported earlier on Saturday, citing sources, that the German government had made a decision to provide Ukraine with additional weapons worth 2.7 billion Euros (almost $3 billion), which would become Berlin's largest military assistance package to Kiev.

The package's announcement is expected to be made on Sunday, at the ceremony of awarding Zelenskyy with the Charlemagne Prize in the German city of Aachen. The prize is awarded annually for contribution to the unification of Europe.

In early May, German media reported that Zelenskyy was planning to visit Berlin at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on May 13. Kiev was very disappointed that the details of Zelenskyy's visit were made public and was thinking of canceling the trip, according to the T-Online news outlet.

