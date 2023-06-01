UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Boosting Of Bilateral Cooperation With Moldova's Sandu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, on Thursday held a meeting in Moldova on the sidelines of the Second European Political Community Summit (EPC) and discussed strengthening of the bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, on Thursday held a meeting in Moldova on the sidelines of the Second European Political Community Summit (EPC) and discussed strengthening of the bilateral cooperation.

"Before the second meeting of the European Political Community, I met with @sandumaiamd.

We continue to strengthen cooperation between our countries and counter the challenges posed by Russia together," Zelenskyy tweeted.

The EPC is taking place at the Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca, 35 kilometers (21 miles) from Chisinau, from June 1-2. The leaders of 48 countries have confirmed that they will attend the summit.

EPC serves as a platform for political dialogue and cooperation between EU and non-EU countries. The first EPC meeting, a gathering of 27 EU members and 16 other countries, was held in Prague in October 2022.

