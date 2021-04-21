Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Donbas and the implementation of the G20-curated global vaccination plan, proposed by the UN chief

"Discussed challenges of today with @antonioguterres. Fair #COVID19 vaccine distribution is crucial.

Another challenge is to restore peace & rebuild Donbas," he tweeted.

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to the UN for "supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in the breakaway region Donbas amid rising tensions between the two countries and an escalation on the Donbas contact line.

Kremlin stated that it has not yet received any official requests for talks from Kiev.