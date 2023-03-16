UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation In Bakhmut With UK Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he discussed situation in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak amid reports of Russia's advance there

"A good conversation with PM @RishiSunak (UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak). I informed him of the situation at the front, Bakhmut's defense. Exchanged views on recent international events. As always, we have concrete results in increasing defense & economic support for (Ukraine). Appreciate (UK)'s unwavering position!" Zelenskyy said.

Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, is located to the north of the large city of Gorlovka. It is an important transport hub for the supply of Ukrainian troops in Donbas. Fierce fighting for Bakhmut has already been going for more than six months. According to the latest data, Russian troops have cut off or taken under the fire control all the asphalt roads to the city. The early spring season, marked by bad road condition, seriously complicates the transportation of ammunition and personnel of the Ukrainian army there.

