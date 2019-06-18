UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had discussed ways of achieving peace in Donbas with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had discussed ways of achieving peace in Donbas with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin and met with Merkel.

"Today we discussed a number of important issues, first of all, the achievement of peace in Donbas," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Merkel.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Merkel assured him that Berlin's position was unchanged.

"It is support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the president added.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy group, which includes Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce.

