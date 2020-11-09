UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19, Feels Good

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:21 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19, Feels Good

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said that he was feeling well

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said that he was feeling well.

"There are no lucky ones in the world for whom COVID19 would not pose a threat.

Despite all quarantine measures, I also got a positive result. I have 37.5, and I wish everyone 36.6! However, I feel good. I promise to isolate myself and continue to work. Most people overcome COVID19. And I will, too. Everything will be fine!" Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Related Topics

World All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Likely to Seek Longer-Term Arms Talks With R ..

14 seconds ago

8.7 positive cases of coronavirus in Hyderabad, sa ..

16 seconds ago

Ukraine's Zelensky tests positive for coronavirus: ..

17 seconds ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Bad weather ham ..

19 seconds ago

Commissioner for resolving minorities issues on pr ..

3 minutes ago

Africa roundup: Gabon coach hails 'humble supersta ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.