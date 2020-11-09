Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said that he was feeling well

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, but said that he was feeling well.

"There are no lucky ones in the world for whom COVID19 would not pose a threat.

Despite all quarantine measures, I also got a positive result. I have 37.5, and I wish everyone 36.6! However, I feel good. I promise to isolate myself and continue to work. Most people overcome COVID19. And I will, too. Everything will be fine!" Zelenskyy said on Telegram.