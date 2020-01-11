UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Held Second Call With Canada's Trudeau After Plane Crash In Iran

Sat 11th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Held Second Call With Canada's Trudeau After Plane Crash in Iran

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday held a second phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in light of Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing crash in Iran, with the sides agreeing on the need to reduce speculation about the tragedy.

"Had second conversation with @JustinTrudeau on the airplane crash in Iran. There should not be speculation about the tragedy; Ukraine and Canada will use all possible means to advocate for an objective and comprehensive investigation," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

According to the presidential office, the sides agreed on the need to reduce speculation about the deadly plane crash.

On Wednesday, a Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport minutes after takeoff.

All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, Tehran said, citing preliminary data, that a technical malfunction had likely caused the crash, while US President Donald Trump expressed his doubts about that being the case. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane could have been unintentionally shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. Trudeau has similarly claimed that multiple intelligence sources pointed to a strike by missile.

Tehran has dismissed the claims as a "psychological warfare" against Iran.

