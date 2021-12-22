KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he is corresponding with imprisoned ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili and has asked the country's authorities to let doctors see the inmate.

"Frankly speaking, I receive letters from him (Saakashvili). He receives information from me. I spoke with top Georgian officials about Mr. Saakashvili," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency.

The Ukrainian leader said that he was requested to grant Saakashvili's mother or girlfriend access to him, according to the media.

"I phoned and asked for that. I will be frank.

And they did not say no. I wanted our doctors to be engaged in this process. There is a delay with that yet," Zelenskyy said.

Saakashvili is a dual Georgian-Ukrainian citizen. In Georgia, he was sentenced in absentia to nine years for involvement in a murder of a banker and an assault on a lawmaker. On October 1, the politician returned to Georgia and was immediately arrested. The Georgian prosecution revealed that Saakashvili entered the country illegally, having crossed the border in a trailer with dairy products.

Considering himself a political prisoner, Saakashvili in October went on a hunger strike that lasted for 50 days.