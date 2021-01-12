Ukraine and Moldova intend to develop cooperation in the energy sector, in particular, the sides are considering the possibility of increasing gas storage in Ukrainian underground facilities, as well as gas transit from the EU to Ukraine through Moldovan territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who made her first official visit to Kiev. These are the first high-level talks between the two countries in four years.

"There are many projects for deepening our cooperation in the energy sector. This is increasing the storage capacity of natural gas by the Moldovan side in Ukrainian storage facilities; a project for the transit of European gas through Moldova to Ukraine; restoration of electricity supplies to Moldova; and electricity transit from Ukraine to Romania, which will take place through the territory of Moldova," Zelenskyy said.

In July 2020, the Energy Resources of Ukraine Group (ERU), conducted its first supply of natural gas to Romania with transit through Moldova. Based on the agreement reached between Moldovatransgaz, Moldovagaz and the ERU Management Services to use the Moldovan gas transmission system opens the way for gas transit from Ukrainian underground storages to Romania and other Balkan states.