(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Latvian President Eglis Levits and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on September 9 and was awarded with the Order of Viesturs, Latvia's highest military order, Zelenskyy's office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Latvian President Eglis Levits and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on September 9 and was awarded with the Order of Viesturs, Latvia's highest military order, Zelenskyy's office said on Friday.

"Happy to see our great friends - President of Latvia Egils Levits and Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki - in Ukraine. Latvia and Poland, as well as the peoples of these countries are stable partners of our state," the message, posted on Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, read.

According to Zelenskyy's office, Morawiecki and Zelenskyy discussed the creation of a hub, where Ukrainian military equipment would be repaired and Ukrainian soldiers could be trained.

During the meeting, Levits presented the highest military award of Latvia, the Order of Viesturs, to Zelenskyy "for a heroic defense of his country and territory, as well as for defense of Europe's security."

Latvia, along with other Baltic nations, and Poland have been among the countries, supporting imposing the strictest sanctions against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. Poland has recently spoken in favor of introducing a full visa ban against Russians, and the Baltic states have already decided to restrict entry into the country for Russians even with valid Schengen visas.