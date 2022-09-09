UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Met Latvian President, Polish Prime Minister In Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 11:11 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Met Latvian President, Polish Prime Minister in Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Latvian President Eglis Levits and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on September 9 and was awarded with the Order of Viesturs, Latvia's highest military order, Zelenskyy's office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Latvian President Eglis Levits and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on September 9 and was awarded with the Order of Viesturs, Latvia's highest military order, Zelenskyy's office said on Friday.

"Happy to see our great friends - President of Latvia Egils Levits and Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki - in Ukraine. Latvia and Poland, as well as the peoples of these countries are stable partners of our state," the message, posted on Zelenskyy's Telegram channel, read.

According to Zelenskyy's office, Morawiecki and Zelenskyy discussed the creation of a hub, where Ukrainian military equipment would be repaired and Ukrainian soldiers could be trained.

During the meeting, Levits presented the highest military award of Latvia, the Order of Viesturs, to Zelenskyy "for a heroic defense of his country and territory, as well as for defense of Europe's security."

Latvia, along with other Baltic nations, and Poland have been among the countries, supporting imposing the strictest sanctions against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine. Poland has recently spoken in favor of introducing a full visa ban against Russians, and the Baltic states have already decided to restrict entry into the country for Russians even with valid Schengen visas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Poland Latvia Hub September Visa

Recent Stories

Germany Says Expects No Energy Market Collapse Des ..

Germany Says Expects No Energy Market Collapse Despite 'Homeopathic Doses' of Ru ..

58 seconds ago
 Kisses for King Charles III as he greets crowd at ..

Kisses for King Charles III as he greets crowd at palace

59 seconds ago
 ACE constitutes CET to probe irregularities in dis ..

ACE constitutes CET to probe irregularities in distribution of relief goods

1 minute ago
 US HIMARS Production Increase for Both Stock Reple ..

US HIMARS Production Increase for Both Stock Replenishment, Foreign Sales - Pent ..

1 minute ago
 Blinken to Meet Mexican President to Discuss Trade ..

Blinken to Meet Mexican President to Discuss Trade, Migration on September 12 - ..

5 minutes ago
 Armaments Directors of Ukraine Contact Group State ..

Armaments Directors of Ukraine Contact Group States to Meet on September 28 - Pe ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.