KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he was ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin behind closed doors.

"We are ready for this kind of meeting and I believe that meeting with the Russian president would be the right thing to do... We could have a very in-depth face-to-face conversation," he told a news briefing.

Zelenskyy suggested that Putin's entourage did not want them to meet one-on-one for fear that a summit could produce an "unexpected result," but he said that he expected it to be fruitful.

Speaking on a possible four-way meeting of Russian, Ukrainian, German and French leaders, Zelenskyy said that he was open to the prospect "in principle."

"I think that any meeting at this level would help Ukraine address the Donbas tragedy and the issue of Crimea. I am confident that this meeting could be brought forward if Ukraine agreed not to raise certain issues, but we cannot afford it yet," he said.