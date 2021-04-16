(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that relations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron were "warmer than the weather."

"I was pleased to pay a working visit to France today at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. I am grateful to him, we have a really warm - warmer than the weather - relationship.

It started from the time when he supported [us], and we met after the first round [of the presidential election]. I wasn't president yet, but he supported me and supported Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a briefing following talks with his French counterpart.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris on Friday for discussions with Macron and a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel via video conference.