MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he was "shocked" that Israel had not been supplying Ukraine with weapons on the example of Western countries.

"I don't understand what has happened to Israel, I'm shocked ... Israel has given us nothing, zero," Zelenskyy told French reporters.

At the same time, the Israeli government has been supplying arms to other countries, according to the Ukrainian leader.

"I understand that they need to defend their territory, but I have learned from our intelligence that Israel has been actually supplying these defense systems to other countries," Zelenskyy added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.