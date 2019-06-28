(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he had never spoken to the head of the political council of Ukrainian Opposition Platform ” For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, and that he viewed the latter's initiatives on the conflict in Donbas as campaigning ahead of the snap vote in the country .

Earlier in the day, Medvedchuk said that he had asked the leaders of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk to release several people who had been detained in the course of the conflict with Kiev. He also accused Zelenskyy of inaction on the matter. During the talks, the DPR and LPR heads agreed with Medvedchuk's initiative and pledged to release four detainees on Friday.

"I have never spoken ... to Mr. Medvedchuk.

It's true ... I do not understand why we should have some intermediaries [on the issue of prisoner exchange]. [Medvedchuk] knows my approach to this issue, it is not about personalities ... [It is necessary to ask Medvedchuk] why the question of prisoners' return and of ending the war is raised on his part only ahead of elections," Zelenskyy said at a briefing.

Zelenskyy said during his inauguration speech in late May that he was ready to engage in a dialogue with Donbas, but the first step toward it would have to be the release of detainees on both sides.

Donbas has been engaged in an armed conflict with Kiev since 2014. Donetsk and Luhansk have refused to recognize the Ukrainian authorities that came to power that year as a result of what Donbas residents considered to be a coup.