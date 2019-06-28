UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Views Medvedchuk's Initiatives On Donbas As Campaigning

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Views Medvedchuk's Initiatives on Donbas as Campaigning

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he had never spoken to the head of the political council of Ukrainian Opposition Platform ” For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, and that he viewed the latter's initiatives on the conflict in Donbas as campaigning ahead of the snap vote in the country .

Earlier in the day, Medvedchuk said that he had asked the leaders of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk to release several people who had been detained in the course of the conflict with Kiev. He also accused Zelenskyy of inaction on the matter. During the talks, the DPR and LPR heads agreed with Medvedchuk's initiative and pledged to release four detainees on Friday.

"I have never spoken ... to Mr. Medvedchuk.

It's true ... I do not understand why we should have some intermediaries [on the issue of prisoner exchange]. [Medvedchuk] knows my approach to this issue, it is not about personalities ... [It is necessary to ask Medvedchuk] why the question of prisoners' return and of ending the war is raised on his part only ahead of elections," Zelenskyy said at a briefing.

Zelenskyy said during his inauguration speech in late May that he was ready to engage in a dialogue with Donbas, but the first step toward it would have to be the release of detainees on both sides.

Donbas has been engaged in an armed conflict with Kiev since 2014. Donetsk and Luhansk have refused to recognize the Ukrainian authorities that came to power that year as a result of what Donbas residents considered to be a coup.

Related Topics

Prisoner Vote Luhansk Donetsk Kiev May Opposition

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

2 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

2 hours ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

2 hours ago

UAE Purchasing Managersâ€™ Index up 0.4 pc in Q1

2 hours ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

2 hours ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.