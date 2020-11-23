UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Weekend Quarantine Over COVID-19 In Country Yields Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:36 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Weekend Quarantine Over COVID-19 in Country Yields Results

The weekend lockdown recently introduced in Ukraine had a positive effect, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday at a meeting on preventing the spread of COVID-19, adding that the projected increase in the infection rate can be contained

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The weekend lockdown recently introduced in Ukraine had a positive effect, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday at a meeting on preventing the spread of COVID-19, adding that the projected increase in the infection rate can be contained.

According to Chief Medical Officer of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko, the weekly dynamics of the disease's incidence rate has stabilized and Ukrainians have become more responsible in regard to quarantine measures.

"Weekend quarantine and additional security measures are paying off. We must do everything we can to avoid a complete lockdown. So far, statistics shows that we manage to curb the projected growth [in COVID-19 cases]. It is also important to resume all economic programs and start new ones to help as many people as possible.

After all, the epidemic situation around the world affects the economy," Zelenskyy said, as quoted in the presidential office's press release.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in turn, said during the meeting that the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture was set to finalize this week an action plan to support business and certain industries affected by the pandemic that the government developed earlier in November.

The weekend quarantine was introduced in Ukraine on November 14 and is set to remain in force until the end of the month. In particular, on weekends, only grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, post offices and banks are allowed to operate.

Related Topics

World Business Ukraine Agriculture November Gas Post All Government

Recent Stories

MWMC poor performance irks citizens

1 minute ago

Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over death of ..

1 minute ago

Two BS-19, Seven BS-18, Six BS-17 shuffled in sepa ..

1 minute ago

Guatemala suspends budget that sparked violent pro ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Considers Implementing New Measures Against ..

4 minutes ago

CPO provides cash to the officials received injuri ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.