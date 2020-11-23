(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The weekend lockdown recently introduced in Ukraine had a positive effect, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday at a meeting on preventing the spread of COVID-19, adding that the projected increase in the infection rate can be contained

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The weekend lockdown recently introduced in Ukraine had a positive effect, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday at a meeting on preventing the spread of COVID-19, adding that the projected increase in the infection rate can be contained.

According to Chief Medical Officer of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko, the weekly dynamics of the disease's incidence rate has stabilized and Ukrainians have become more responsible in regard to quarantine measures.

"Weekend quarantine and additional security measures are paying off. We must do everything we can to avoid a complete lockdown. So far, statistics shows that we manage to curb the projected growth [in COVID-19 cases]. It is also important to resume all economic programs and start new ones to help as many people as possible.

After all, the epidemic situation around the world affects the economy," Zelenskyy said, as quoted in the presidential office's press release.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in turn, said during the meeting that the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture was set to finalize this week an action plan to support business and certain industries affected by the pandemic that the government developed earlier in November.

The weekend quarantine was introduced in Ukraine on November 14 and is set to remain in force until the end of the month. In particular, on weekends, only grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, post offices and banks are allowed to operate.