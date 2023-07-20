(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted Samantha Power, head of US outreach agency USAID, in Kiev on Wednesday to discuss assurances of further support from Washington.

"Today I met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. We discussed further support for Ukraine, our people, and our economy," Zelenskyy said on social media.

The US Agency for International Development said this week that it would provide Ukraine with $500 million in additional humanitarian assistance to meet its urgent needs. This comes on top of $1.9 billion donated through USAID since February 2022.

Zelenskyy and Power spoke about Russia's decision to quit the Black Sea grain export deal and explored ways of getting Ukrainian food onto global markets.

"We spoke about the steadfast partnership between the United States and Ukraine and our work together to support Ukrainian businesses, spur economic growth, and help Ukrainian farmers get their food onto world markets," Power said.

Russia announced Tuesday that the UN-and Turkey-brokered grain deal was effectively over because its demands were repeatedly ignored. Russia was promised at the signing of the pact in June 2022 that its food and fertilizer exports would not be hindered but no curbs were lifted.

Ukraine and its EU donors insist that Ukrainian grain is vital to feeding the world's least developed countries, but UN data show that the largest share of Ukrainian grain exports ended up in the EU, while Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia received slightly over 2% of the grain.