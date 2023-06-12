Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill on shifting the celebration of Victory Day, commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany, from May 9 to May 8

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill on shifting the celebration of Victory Day, commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany, from May 9 to May 8.

"A draft law on the 'Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939-1945' has been returned with the Ukrainian president's signature on June 12, 2023," the information published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the country's parliament, says.

On May 29, the Ukrainian parliament approved the draft law, which was initiated by Zelenskyy, who suggested that Victory Day should be celebrated on May 8 and submitted the relevant bill to the country's parliament on the same day signing a decree designating May 9 as Europe Day.

The law will enter into force the day after it is published in the official parliamentary gazette.

Russia, as well as some other countries, with some former republics of the Soviet Union among them, celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. The tradition was established after Germany's unconditional surrender entered into force late in the evening of May 8, 1945, which was already May 9 in Moscow.

The United Kingdom, the United States, along with many others of the Allies of Word War II, commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany on May 8.