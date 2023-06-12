UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Bill Moving Victory Day Celebration From May 9 To May 8

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Signs Bill Moving Victory Day Celebration From May 9 to May 8

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill on shifting the celebration of Victory Day, commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany, from May 9 to May 8

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill on shifting the celebration of Victory Day, commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany, from May 9 to May 8.

"A draft law on the 'Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II 1939-1945' has been returned with the Ukrainian president's signature on June 12, 2023," the information published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the country's parliament, says.

On May 29, the Ukrainian parliament approved the draft law, which was initiated by Zelenskyy, who suggested that Victory Day should be celebrated on May 8 and submitted the relevant bill to the country's parliament on the same day signing a decree designating May 9 as Europe Day.

The law will enter into force the day after it is published in the official parliamentary gazette.

Russia, as well as some other countries, with some former republics of the Soviet Union among them, celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. The tradition was established after Germany's unconditional surrender entered into force late in the evening of May 8, 1945, which was already May 9 in Moscow.

The United Kingdom, the United States, along with many others of the Allies of Word War II, commemorate the victory over Nazi Germany on May 8.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Europe Parliament Germany Same United Kingdom United States May June World War From

Recent Stories

Large Number of Fish Die on Texas Coast Due to Low ..

Large Number of Fish Die on Texas Coast Due to Low Dissolved Oxygen - State Agen ..

4 minutes ago
 Courts approve Imran Khan's bails in nine cases

Courts approve Imran Khan's bails in nine cases

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets 14-day protective bail in corrupti ..

Imran Khan gets 14-day protective bail in corruption case

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for finalizing flood fighting plan on ..

Commissioner for finalizing flood fighting plan on urgent basis

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements regarding Cyclon ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements regarding Cyclone

2 minutes ago
 Govt believes in facilitating foreign investors: F ..

Govt believes in facilitating foreign investors: Federal Minister for Board of I ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.