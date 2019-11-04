Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on judicial reform into law, which halves the number of judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine to 100, the parliament said on its website on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill on judicial reform into law, which halves the number of judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine to 100, the parliament said on its website on Monday.

The Ukrainian parliament previously passed a presidential bill on judicial reform in second reading.

The document, in particular, provides for reducing the number of judges of the Supreme Court of Ukraine to 100 from 200, as well as dissolving the current composition of the High Qualifications Commission of Judges and reducing the number of its members to 12 from 16.

"Returned with the signature of the president on November 4, 2019," the statement on the parliamentary website reported.

The law will enter into force on the day following the day of its publication, except for one subparagraph, which comes into force on January 1, 2020.