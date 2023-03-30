MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Austrian parliament by video link on Thursday as he seeks to drum up support for the Ukrainian military offensive against Russia-held territories.

The National Council's speaker, Wolfgang Sobotka, will preside over the morning session at the lower house, which will be broadcast live from 9:05 a.m. (07:05 GMT).

Zelenskyy has routinely addressed national parliaments abroad to give his take on the conflict that has ravaged his country since early 2022. Of the 27 EU member states, only Bulgaria and Hungary have not offered him the floor.