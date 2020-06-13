(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will work on a special schedule which involves a complete cut on personal meetings in favor of e-conferencing in the coming days due to the fact that his spouse Olena tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian presidency said that Olena Zelenska's COVID-19 test came back positive, while her spouse and their children tested negative.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is switching to a special schedule after his wife Olena was diagnosed with COVID-19. The Ukrainian Constitution has no provisions on self-isolation and quarantine, hence the decision to adopt a special protocol on the president's work modality.

The president will limit physical communication and hold meetings online instead. Face-to-face meetings, which provide for personal communication with the head of state, are off the agenda in the coming days," the statement read.

Other restrictions will include Zelenskyy refraining from attendance of mass events, official travel outside the capital of Kiev, and interactions beyond the closest advisers and security team. The Ukrainian president will also have to undergo medical checkup and tests every day, according to the statement.

Exceptions, as outlined by Zelenskyy's press service, include emergencies requiring the Ukrainian president's immediate intervention in line with his mandate.