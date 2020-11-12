UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Get Personal Video Blog - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to Get Personal Video Blog - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to get a personalized video blog, Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser for the presidential office, said on Thursday.

During the election campaign, Zelenskyy communicated with voters and opponents in a video format. In particular, through a video message, Zelenskyy called the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, to a debate at the stadium. Zelenskyy repeatedly addressed the international community in a video format as well. Also, the president recorded video messages to Ukrainians almost every week in March, when the country was in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"A personal video blog that the president will conduct regularly, which will be very rigidly structured is a good idea.

... We are currently developing the concept of video blogging. I think that it will be something like a stationary blog, for 10 minutes, no more, where he will take 5-6 basic topics of the week and give his feedback on them," Podolyak said in an interview with the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would self-isolate. The head of his office, Andriy Yermak, has also tested positive. Ukrainian news portal ZN.ua reported earlier today that press secretary of the president Iuliia Mendel had tested positive for coronavirus about a week before Zelensky and Ermak fell ill. However, Mendel called the information fake.

