Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to Hold Press Conference Marking 2nd Year in Office on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a press conference marking the second anniversary of his inauguration to discuss the results of his presidency to date on May 20, his press service said on Wednesday.

"The press conference of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on Thursday, May 20, at 12:00  [09:00 GMT]," the president's office said in a statement.

The number of media representatives who will be able to attend the event may be limited due to Ukraine's quarantine requirements, the statement cautioned.

Zelenskyy took office on May 20, 2019. For the first five months of his presidency, he mainly spoke to reporters at short briefings and during trips, as well as by means of video addresses. The first major press conference took place on October 10, 2019, in the unusual format of a so-called press marathon ” the Ukrainian leader answered questions for 14 hours, setting a record in total time he spoke to media.

Last May, Zelenskyy held a large inaugural press conference to sum up the results of his professional performance, but its format was also abridged due to the pandemic.

