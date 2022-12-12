UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Join G7 Leaders' Virtual Talks On Monday - German Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the top-level virtual meeting of the Group of Seven largest economies on Monday to discuss foreign support for Ukraine, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

"Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will join the videocoference. The main issue on the agenda will be further provision of support to Ukraine," Hebestreit told a briefing.

The online meeting is scheduled for 15:00-16:30 GMT, the spokesperson also said.

He added that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would hold a press-conference after the videoconference.

