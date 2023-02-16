UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Join G7 Virtual Summit At Japan's Invitation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to Join G7 Virtual Summit at Japan's Invitation - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose country is holding the rotating presidency of the G7, has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join the group's virtual summit on February 24, Japanese media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose country is holding the rotating presidency of the G7, has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join the group's virtual summit on February 24, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

News agency Kyodo cited a source in the Japanese government as saying that Zelenskyy was eager to attend the event.

They also suggested that G7 leaders would consider inviting Zelenskyy to their in-person meeting in Hiroshima in May.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States, plus the European Union, are expected to reaffirm their support for Ukraine in the face of the year-long Russian military operation. They will also discuss ways to stabilize the energy market after curbs on Russian oil and gas exports sent prices soaring last year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Russia France European Union Oil Germany Hiroshima Italy United Kingdom Japan United States February May Gas Market Media Event Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Da ..

Saudi Foreign Minister to Visit Syria in Coming Days - Source

12 minutes ago
 Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffi ..

Canada's Top Diplomat Travels to Ukraine to Reaffirm Support - Global Affairs

12 minutes ago
 Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup b ..

Biden, 80, completes last annual medical checkup before 2024 campaign

12 minutes ago
 DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public ..

DC instructs revenue officials to highlight public issues

12 minutes ago
 Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by ..

Moldovan Parliament Approves New Government Led by Dorin Recean

23 minutes ago
 Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Univers ..

Cadet College Hasanabdal (CCH) oganises US Universities Fair

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.