MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose country is holding the rotating presidency of the G7, has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join the group's virtual summit on February 24, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

News agency Kyodo cited a source in the Japanese government as saying that Zelenskyy was eager to attend the event.

They also suggested that G7 leaders would consider inviting Zelenskyy to their in-person meeting in Hiroshima in May.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States, plus the European Union, are expected to reaffirm their support for Ukraine in the face of the year-long Russian military operation. They will also discuss ways to stabilize the energy market after curbs on Russian oil and gas exports sent prices soaring last year.