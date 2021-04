(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Istanbul on Saturday to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The presidents will take part in the ninth meeting of the Turkish-Ukrainian Council for high-level cooperation.

The last time Zelenskyy and Erdogan met in person was during the Turkish leader's visit to Kiev in February of last year.