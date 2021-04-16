UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Meet With France's Macron In Paris On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday during his official visit to France.

The two leaders will hold an in-person meeting to discuss the situation in Ukraine's eastern breakaway region of Donbas.

Zelenskyy expects the discussion to be an important part of preparations to the Normandy Format negotiations, which in addition to France and Ukraine include Germany and Russia.

The two presidents will later be joined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel via videoconference.

A press conference is expected after the completion of talks.

