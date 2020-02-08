MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday.

The meeting has been announced by Zelenskyy's office.

The president will also meet with the Holy See's Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Richard Gallagher.

On Friday, Zelenskyy arrived in Italy to meet with President Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.