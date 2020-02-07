UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Visit Italy For Talks With President, Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday will pay an official visit to Italy, during which he is expected to hold talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

This will be the first official trip of Zelenskyy to Italy since his election as the Ukrainian president last year.

Zelenskyy plans to visit the Vatican on Saturday. He is set to meet with Pope Francis, as well as Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Paul Gallagher.

