UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Visit New York To Attend UN General Assembly Session - Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 07:47 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to Visit New York to Attend UN General Assembly Session - Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to New York later in September to participate in the session of the UN General Assembly, presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov told the RBC Ukraine news agency on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to New York later in September to participate in the session of the UN General Assembly, presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov told the RBC Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

"We are preparing the president's visit to New York," Nykyforov said, adding that the leader will fly to the US to attend the session of the UN General Assembly.

The 76th session of the UN body will run from September 14-30, with the most important foreign policy event of the year the week of the assembly's high-level session scheduled for September 21-27.

The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the so-called high-level week, with the minister's speech expected to be delivered on September 25.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Russia Visit New York September Event From

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss parliamentary and economic coo ..

5 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed launches ‘Dubai’s Culture ..

Latifa bint Mohammed launches ‘Dubai’s Culture &amp; Heritage’ project on ..

35 minutes ago
 Constituencies related problems being resolved on ..

Constituencies related problems being resolved on priority: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 France Accuses Taliban of Not Matching Actions to ..

France Accuses Taliban of Not Matching Actions to Words After Cabinet Announceme ..

2 minutes ago
 Covax eyes vaccines for just 20% of people in poor ..

Covax eyes vaccines for just 20% of people in poor nations in 2021

2 minutes ago
 Raja Basharat shows concern on surge in violence a ..

Raja Basharat shows concern on surge in violence against women

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.