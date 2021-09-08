(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to New York later in September to participate in the session of the UN General Assembly, presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov told the RBC Ukraine news agency on Wednesday.

"We are preparing the president's visit to New York," Nykyforov said, adding that the leader will fly to the US to attend the session of the UN General Assembly.

The 76th session of the UN body will run from September 14-30, with the most important foreign policy event of the year the week of the assembly's high-level session scheduled for September 21-27.

The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the so-called high-level week, with the minister's speech expected to be delivered on September 25.