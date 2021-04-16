WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Poland on May 3, Krzysztof Szczerski, the head of the International Policy Bureau of the President of the Republic of Poland, said on Friday.

"President Zelenskyy will be in Warsaw on May 3," Szczerski told the state-run broadcaster Polish Television.

The official added that the visit would coincide with the celebration of the country's Constitution Day. Szczerski also mentioned that a meeting of the leaders of Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries was scheduled to take place during Zelenskyy's visit.