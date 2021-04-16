UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Visit Poland On May 3 - Polish Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to Visit Poland on May 3 - Polish Official

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Poland on May 3, Krzysztof Szczerski, the head of the International Policy Bureau of the President of the Republic of Poland, said on Friday.

"President Zelenskyy will be in Warsaw on May 3," Szczerski told the state-run broadcaster Polish Television.

The official added that the visit would coincide with the celebration of the country's Constitution Day. Szczerski also mentioned that a meeting of the leaders of Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries was scheduled to take place during Zelenskyy's visit.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Warsaw Poland May TV

Recent Stories

OPPO brings to you Hum TV’s new drama Tanaa Bana ..

12 seconds ago

Transfer of land in Jati Umrah reversed: Shahzad A ..

9 minutes ago

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

22 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

47 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

48 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.