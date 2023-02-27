(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that he had signed three decrees designating Russians related to sports and military contractors for sanctions.

"I signed three decrees that will implement decisions of the Security and Defense Committee," Zelenskyy said in a video posted on social media.

He said Russian nationals who "help run mercenary organizations in Russia" were featured on the list, but no publications have been released.