Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Turkey's Erdogan Discuss Current Security Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 08:35 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as they discussed current security issues
"Had a phone conversation with President of Türkiye @RTErdogan. Current security issues were discussed," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.