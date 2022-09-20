Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as they discussed current security issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he held a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as they discussed current security issues.

"Had a phone conversation with President of Türkiye @RTErdogan. Current security issues were discussed," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.