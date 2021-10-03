KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he did not make up his mind yet about whether he should run for a second term in office in 2024.

"I have not made a decision on the second term yet," he told a news briefing.

Zelenskyy took office in 2019 on promises of far-reaching reforms but has been criticized for failing to deliver. He told reporters he believed that only 30-35% of his campaign promises had been fulfilled, adding "I do want to do what I promised."