Ukraine's Zelenskyy Undecided About Running For Second Term
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:20 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he did not make up his mind yet about whether he should run for a second term in office in 2024.
"I have not made a decision on the second term yet," he told a news briefing.
Zelenskyy took office in 2019 on promises of far-reaching reforms but has been criticized for failing to deliver. He told reporters he believed that only 30-35% of his campaign promises had been fulfilled, adding "I do want to do what I promised."