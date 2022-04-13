UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Urges Estonia To Support New Sanctions Against Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Urges Estonia to Support New Sanctions Against Russia

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Estonia to adopt new sanctions against Russia, block all Russian banks and impose an EU-level oil embargo in a video address to the Estonian parliament on Wednesday.

"I urge Estonia to defend the need for a complete blockade of Russian banks when approving a new, very important package of sanctions against the Russian Federation at the EU level. All banks, not just part of them. I urge you to finally add oil to the sanctions package," Zelenskyy said, accusing Russia of using unconventional and prohibited weapons and forcibly deporting people from Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also thanked Estonia for supporting Ukraine, accepting refugees from the country and for all the sanctions against Russia, which Estonia has already imposed.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

