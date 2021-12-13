Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy retains the leadership of the electoral preferences, with 18% of respondents saying they are ready to vote for him despite recent opposition protests against his rule in Kiev, the Ukrainian Institute for the Future said on Monday

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the end of the year, invariably ranks first in the electoral preferences of citizens: 18% of the entire population are ready to vote for him, or 25% of those who have made up their minds and will go to the polls. This data is identical to the results of the October poll," Institute said in a poll published on the website.

According to the survey, former President Petro Poroshenko is Zelenskiy's closest rival, having improved his support from 13% to 16% in October, while Yuriy Boyko and Yulia Tymoshenko ranked 10% each among the active electorate and do not show an increase in rating.

On December 1, two peaceful rallies were held in Kiev organized by supporters of Ukrainian opposition parties, including Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, as well as various radical movements such as the National Corps. On November 26, Zelenskyy said that he had received information about an upcoming coup in Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, citizens of Ukraine and Russia were supposed to participate in a riot to topple his presidency. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of Zelenskyy, said that Moscow has never been involved in interfering in the affairs of other countries.

The survey was conducted face-to-face among 2,400 respondents from November 28 to December 10.