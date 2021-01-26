UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskyy's Rating Falls From 26.2% to 19.8% in One Month - Poll

The rating of the current Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy fell from 26.2 percent to 19.8 percent within a month, the survey of the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The rating of the current Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy fell from 26.2 percent to 19.8 percent within a month, the survey of the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) showed on Tuesday.

In December, Sociological Group "Rating" published the data of its survey according to which 26.2 percent of those who intended to vote and decided on a choice would be ready to vote for Zelenskyy if the presidential elections were held in Ukraine in the near future. The second place was taken by the co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boyko with a result of 16.6 percent. In third place, the leader of the European Solidarity party and the ex-Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko, is considered by 13,3 percent of respondents as a new president.

"If the presidential elections in Ukraine were held in the second half of January 2021 with the participation of candidates listed in the table, Volodymyr Zelenskyy would receive the most votes - 13.4% among all respondents and 19.8% among those who decided on the choice. In second place is Petro Poroshenko, who would be supported by 10.6% among all respondents and 15.7% among those who decided on the choice," the survey said.

In January 22, 2021, 1005 respondents were surveyed by telephone in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the territories of the Donbas region not controlled by Kiev. The statistical error does not exceed 3.1 percent.

