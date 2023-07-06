Open Menu

Ukrainian Accused Of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up In Kiev Court - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) A Ukrainian nationalist accused of a deadly bombing outside the parliament in Kiev detonated three explosive devices inside a courthouse in central Kiev on Wednesday, killing himself and injuring two police officers, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry has said.

"Two Rapid Operational Response members were injured. Their lives are not in danger. (Ihor) Humenyuk died in the explosion. Police are investigating how he brought in the explosives. There are no civilian casualties," the ministry said on social media.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told a news briefing that Humenyuk locked himself inside a restroom after attending a pretrial detention hearing at Shevchenkivskiy Court.

He threw two explosive devices at the guards through a half-opened door and tried to flee the courthouse but was stopped by guards who fired a shot in the air.

Humenyuk then barricaded himself inside a room and refused to negotiate. After the door was pried open by a special operations unit, the suspect detonated a third bomb, killing himself. Officers were saved by shields, Klymenko said.

Humenyuk, a member of the nationalist Svoboda group, was accused of detonating a grenade outside the Ukrainian parliament in August 2015 after lawmakers voted in favor of a decentralization bill that would have granted more autonomy to eastern Ukrainian regions. The bombing killed four soldiers and injured more than 150.

