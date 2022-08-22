Ukrainian Activist Group Femen Accuses Scholz of Refusing to Get Tough on Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Ukrainian feminist activist group Femen, known in Europe for topless protests, has accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of refusing to stop buying natural gas from Russia or impose new sanctions.

"Former Chancellor Schroeder still justifies Germany's relations with Russia, and Chancellor Scholz does nothing to change course," their statement read.

Two Femen activists bared their breasts around Scholz on Sunday as he met with the public during an open-doors event at the Federal government building in Berlin. Painted across their chests was slogans "Gas Embargo Now." They shouted "No money for Russian gas!" and "Stop financing the war!" at the chancellor.