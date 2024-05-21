Ukrainian aerial attacks kill two in Russian border region, eastern Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Ukrainian aerial attacks killed a woman in the Russian border region of Belgorod and a man in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, officials announced Tuesday.

The Belgorod region, which sits across the border from Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region where Russian troops have launched a major ground assault, has come under frequent attack throughout the two-year conflict.

"A kamikaze drone attacked a moving car in which there was a driver and three passengers," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

"As a result of injuries sustained in the explosion, a woman died at the scene," he said.

The other three people in the car were wounded.

The attack occurred near a checkpoint at the village of Oktyabrsky, around 12 kilometres (7 miles) from the Ukrainian border.