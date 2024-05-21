Open Menu

Ukrainian Aerial Attacks Kill Two In Russian Border Region, Eastern Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Ukrainian aerial attacks kill two in Russian border region, eastern Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Ukrainian aerial attacks killed a woman in the Russian border region of Belgorod and a man in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, officials announced Tuesday.

The Belgorod region, which sits across the border from Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region where Russian troops have launched a major ground assault, has come under frequent attack throughout the two-year conflict.

"A kamikaze drone attacked a moving car in which there was a driver and three passengers," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

"As a result of injuries sustained in the explosion, a woman died at the scene," he said.

The other three people in the car were wounded.

The attack occurred near a checkpoint at the village of Oktyabrsky, around 12 kilometres (7 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Governor Ukraine Russia Driver Car Died Man Belgorod Donetsk Kharkiv Border Women Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

3 minutes ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

1 hour ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

2 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

2 hours ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

5 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

14 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

15 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

15 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

15 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

15 hours ago

More Stories From World