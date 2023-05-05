(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The Ukrainian air force said on Thursday that it downed its own Bayraktar TB2 drone after it lost control.

"On May 4, at about 20:00 (05:00 pm GMT) in the Kiev region, during a planned flight, the Bayraktar TB2 UAV lost control.

Since the uncontrolled presence of the drone in the sky of the capital could lead to undesirable consequences, it was decided to use the calculations of mobile fire groups. The target was destroyed," the air force said in a statement.