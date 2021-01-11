Ukrainian Airport Director Suspected of Stealing $188,000

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The director of a Ukrainian airport is being probed on suspicion of embezzling $188,000 in budget money by having a fence built at an inflated price, the prosecutor general's office said Monday.

"As a result of these actions, the state suffered more than 5.3 million hryvnias in losses," a press release read.

The suspect contracted a private company to build a fence around the airport in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in March 2019, "knowing full well that its cost is inflated."

He is suspected of abusing power in a massive embezzlement scheme, an offense punishable by imprisonment of up to 12 years.

Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Ukraine in 2019 as the 126th out of 198 countries, listed from the least to most corrupt. This was despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pledge to take on the oligarchy and organized crime.