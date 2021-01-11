UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Airport Director Suspected Of Stealing $188,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ukrainian Airport Director Suspected of Stealing $188,000

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The director of a Ukrainian airport is being probed on suspicion of embezzling $188,000 in budget money by having a fence built at an inflated price, the prosecutor general's office said Monday.

"As a result of these actions, the state suffered more than 5.3 million hryvnias in losses," a press release read.

The suspect contracted a private company to build a fence around the airport in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in March 2019, "knowing full well that its cost is inflated."

He is suspected of abusing power in a massive embezzlement scheme, an offense punishable by imprisonment of up to 12 years.

Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Ukraine in 2019 as the 126th out of 198 countries, listed from the least to most corrupt. This was despite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pledge to take on the oligarchy and organized crime.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Budget Company Price Money March 2019 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

17 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

17 minutes ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

44 minutes ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

53 minutes ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.